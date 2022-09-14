Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Price Up 7% After Analyst Upgrade

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $25.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.34. Approximately 10,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,189,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DCPH. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 360,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,860 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,642 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,930,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,250,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,200,000 after purchasing an additional 670,508 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.37% and a negative net margin of 231.99%. The business had revenue of $32.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

