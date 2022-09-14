Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.41

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and traded as low as $4.96. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 7,444 shares traded.

Decisionpoint Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 million, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Decisionpoint Systems

About Decisionpoint Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Decisionpoint Systems stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:DPSI Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.22% of Decisionpoint Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc provides and integrates enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping to move business decision points closer to its customers. It makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere.

