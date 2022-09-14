DECOIN (DTEP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $437.00

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, DECOIN has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. DECOIN has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $437.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unidef (U) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users.The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools.DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

