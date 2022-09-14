DeepOnion Hits One Day Volume of $459.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $459.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,718,333 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

