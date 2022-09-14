DEEPSPACE (DPS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $43,133.00

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $43,133.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s genesis date was July 31st, 2021. DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official website is deepspace.game. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEPSPACE is a Play-to-Earn space multiverse exploration strategy game.Allows its users to earn a passive income from holding $DPS, trading NFTs, and taking risks as they explore DEEPSPACE with their fleet of ships.In DEEPSPACE, users explore, harvest, and fight their way through the DEEPSPACE universe.”

