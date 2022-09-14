DeFi Pulse Index Market Cap Tops $47.08 Million (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be bought for approximately $84.22 or 0.00420399 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. DeFi Pulse Index has a market capitalization of $47.08 million and $630,041.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,033.04 or 0.99997723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,004.22 or 0.99853856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00062594 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00065892 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

About DeFi Pulse Index

DPI is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

