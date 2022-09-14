Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Delek US from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Delek US to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Delek US from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Delek US Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:DK opened at $28.37 on Friday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delek US will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Delek US by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

