Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $28.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51. Delek US has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $35.23.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Delek US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Delek US by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 208,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Delek US by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 45,812 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Delek US by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 679,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 124,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

