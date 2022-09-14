Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €68.00 ($69.39) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.28% from the company’s previous close.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Shares of DHER stock opened at €46.17 ($47.11) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion and a PE ratio of -11.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a twelve month high of €133.90 ($136.63).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.