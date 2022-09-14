Demodyfi (DMOD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $41,736.62

Demodyfi (DMOD) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Demodyfi has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One Demodyfi coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Demodyfi has a total market capitalization of $41,736.62 and $12,425.00 worth of Demodyfi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 519.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.16 or 0.03019283 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002390 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00827417 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020907 BTC.
Demodyfi Profile
Demodyfi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,584,000 coins. Demodyfi’s official Twitter account is @Demodyfi.
Buying and Selling Demodyfi
