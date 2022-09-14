DerivaDAO (DDX) Achieves Market Cap of $17.54 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00003368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $17.54 million and $178,990.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO launched on December 4th, 2020. DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex.

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DDX is the native token of DerivaDEX. DDX is used to govern the project via the DerivaDAO. DDX is also used for fee reductions and for staking opportunities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

