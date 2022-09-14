Dero Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $50.60 million and approximately $100,523.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.94 or 0.00019422 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000404 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,853,909 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

