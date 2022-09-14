Desjardins Lowers Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Price Target to C$17.00

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their target price on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Skeena Resources Stock Down 5.7 %

Skeena Resources stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $13.39.

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Skeena Resources in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Skeena Resources in the second quarter worth about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Skeena Resources in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Skeena Resources in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

