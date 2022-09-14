Desjardins Raises Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$58.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPXWF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CPXWF opened at $39.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.