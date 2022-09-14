Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $23.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.50 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.78% from the stock’s current price.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

