Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Target Price to $370.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $430.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.79.

NYSE:GS opened at $328.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.08. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 683,105 shares of company stock worth $20,424,657. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 50,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,819.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

