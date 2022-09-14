Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Target Price to $115.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s previous close.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Westlake from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $80.47 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.71.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Westlake by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Westlake by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $6,523,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Westlake by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

