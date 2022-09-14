Deutsche eMark Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $32,337.81 and $1.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00278825 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00135884 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00050707 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005305 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001550 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

