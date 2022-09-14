Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. AlphaValue upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.50 ($7.65) in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.25 ($7.40) to €7.80 ($7.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.50 ($9.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 6.1 %

DLAKY opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.17. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

