Dev Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $404,087.52 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $404,087.52 and $79.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000088 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008124 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000839 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

