dFuture Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DFT)

dFuture (DFT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. One dFuture coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. dFuture has a total market capitalization of $4,673.03 and $16,156.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dFuture has traded 91.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00030383 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002480 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About dFuture

dFuture (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance.

Buying and Selling dFuture

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

