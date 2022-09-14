Dfyn Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $155,403.00 (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $155,403.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network launched on May 7th, 2021. Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 146,181,921 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn. The official website for Dfyn Network is dfyn.network.

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dfyn is building a network of DEXes across multiple Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains. This will allow Dfyn to plug into multiple liquidity sources across chains, including the cross-chain liquidity ecosystem being developed by Router Protocol.Dfyn’s native utility token, the DFYN token, will perform a crucial role in the functioning of the Dfyn ecosystem. The holders of the DFYN token will be able to use their tokens to take part in Dfyn’s governance by voting on Dfyn’s proposals concerning protocol amendments and upgrades. Although the specifics in regard to the voting mechanism have not yet been finalized, it is expected that each holder’s votes will be weighed against the amount of DFYN tokens held by them.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dfyn Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dfyn Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

