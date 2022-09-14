DGPayment Price Hits $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (DGP)

DGPayment (DGP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One DGPayment coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. DGPayment has a total market capitalization of $388,209.57 and $938,704.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DGPayment has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DGPayment Profile

DGPayment launched on July 27th, 2020. DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. DGPayment’s official website is dgpaytech.com. DGPayment’s official message board is dgpaytech.com/blog. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DGPayment

According to CryptoCompare, “DGPayment is a global payment processor created for business owners of small to medium enterprises, eCommerce, and every participant of the blockchain industry.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DGPayment should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DGPayment using one of the exchanges listed above.

