Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,350

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.
Diageo Trading Down 3.0 %
DEO stock opened at $175.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.22. Diageo has a 1-year low of $166.24 and a 1-year high of $223.14.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
