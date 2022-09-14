Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,350

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

DEO stock opened at $175.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.22. Diageo has a 1-year low of $166.24 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

