Diamond Price Tops $2.16 on Top Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00010710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $14,518.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001482 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,708,891 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars.

