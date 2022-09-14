Digible (DIGI) Price Hits $0.0047 on Exchanges

Digible (DIGI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Digible coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Digible has a market capitalization of $345,218.43 and $17,497.00 worth of Digible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digible has traded up 2% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00532487 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00817027 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00016297 BTC.
About Digible
Digible’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,997,867 coins. Digible’s official Twitter account is @digibleio.
Buying and Selling Digible
