Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.71.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $120.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $117.56 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.83.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

