DigitalBits (XDB) Price Down 51.2% Over Last Week

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 51.2% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,390,396,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,534,346 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.