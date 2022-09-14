Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $95,692.22 and $5.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00023927 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.09 or 0.00297829 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001240 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002879 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002456 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00023612 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,525,241 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology.Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.