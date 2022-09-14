DigitalNote (XDN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,015.00

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $546,747.50 and approximately $2,015.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00278825 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00135884 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00050707 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005305 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001550 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000527 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BMW512 / Echo512 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2018. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,984,302,488 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigitalNote Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall.DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

