Digitex Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex (DGTX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Digitex has a total market cap of $22,129.68 and approximately $36,477.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Digitex has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,268.61 or 0.99997718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,281.85 or 1.00063056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00060958 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00065733 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Digitex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

