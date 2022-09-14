DigixDAO (DGD) Price Reaches $141.88

DigixDAO (DGD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One DigixDAO coin can currently be bought for $141.88 or 0.00701762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $10.48 million and $17.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,185.88 or 0.99996763 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,218.87 or 1.00005211 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00056364 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012426 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005448 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00065103 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.
DigixDAO Profile
DGD is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 73,874 coins. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigixDAO
