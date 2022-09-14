DinoSwap (DINO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,132.00

DinoSwap (DINO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $225,633.54 and $17,132.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 331.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.85 or 0.02079206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00819822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020703 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap was first traded on June 12th, 2021. DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 152,365,198 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. DinoSwap’s official website is dinoswap.exchange. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial.

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects.”

