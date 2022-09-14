Dipal Doshi Sells 1,100 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Dipal Doshi sold 171 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $2,052.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,639 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $21,110.32.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $24,000.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 4,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRDA opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $412.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $987,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

