Dipper Network Trading 32% Lower Over Last Week (DIP)

Dipper Network (DIP) traded down 21.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Dipper Network has traded down 32% against the dollar. One Dipper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Dipper Network has a total market cap of $84,098.99 and $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,246.68 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00056257 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00065307 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00075483 BTC.

About Dipper Network

Dipper Network is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. The official website for Dipper Network is dippernetwork.com. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dipper Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

