DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.86

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 64210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.40.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$57.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

