disBalancer (DDOS) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

disBalancer (DDOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $445,095.05 and $50,092.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, disBalancer has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 133% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.49 or 0.01149939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00820399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020727 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer was first traded on April 14th, 2021. disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,440,210 coins. The official website for disBalancer is disbalancer.com. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.

Buying and Selling disBalancer

According to CryptoCompare, “disBalancer is a decentralized network that provides DDoS Resistance service and a decentralized load balancer for infrastructure.”

