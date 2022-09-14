DMScript (DMST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $21.00

DMScript (DMST) traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $47,377.76 and approximately $21.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded 68.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 140.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.43 or 0.01188461 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002401 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00833957 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021065 BTC.
DMScript Profile
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com.
DMScript Coin Trading
