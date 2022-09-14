DOC.COM (MTC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.76 Million

DOC.COM (MTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. DOC.COM has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $94,184.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DOC.COM has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One DOC.COM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DOC.COM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.73 or 0.99996749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00056428 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012418 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065144 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00075367 BTC.

DOC.COM Coin Profile

DOC.COM (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic. The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com.

DOC.COM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doc.com offers an easy-to-use interface that aggregates Artificial Intelligence’s analytical benefits and U.S. certified doctors staffed in-house 24 hours a day, into a single user-friendly application. This allows patients to solicit medical assistance in the place and time of one’s choosing, as well as follow up on treatments they receive and take. MEDICAL TOKEN CURRENCY (MTC) is a digital currency that pays people for taking care of their health. In addition, MTC is the means to interact with Doc.com’s Lifechain-enabled healthcare platform. It allows interested parties to trade valuable population health data, in exchange for a digital currency that can be used to acquire services or products on the platform. Doc.com immediately rewards patients with MTC after each virtual consultation as a benefit for taking care of their health and using our services. Anonymous statistical data is collected on patient population and displayed on the Doc Insights platform Proceeds from healthcare and business partners who subscribe to Doc Insights are used to buy MTC on the regulated exchanges MTC is listed on “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOC.COM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOC.COM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DOC.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOC.COM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.