Dock (DOCK) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.88 Million

Dock (DOCK) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Dock has a total market cap of $17.88 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dock has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,090.06 or 0.99997724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,094.21 or 1.00018411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00124839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00060818 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00407267 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 808,930,819 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dock is dock.io. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. Telegram | Discord | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.