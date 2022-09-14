Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Tops $0.0012

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $698,364.27 and approximately $11,886.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00030316 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002478 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,251 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin.

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

