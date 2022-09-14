DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $53.00 at Wolfe Research

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Wolfe Research from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $60.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.83 and a beta of 1.23. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 678.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 22,314 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in DocuSign by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in DocuSign by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,217,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,837,000 after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

