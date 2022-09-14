Dogecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $8.08 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.08 billion and $412.41 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00023874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00298676 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001243 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 70.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002451 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00023837 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.53 or 0.03210668 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.