DOGGY Market Cap Reaches $1.55 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. DOGGY has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $260,445.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DOGGY has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00029985 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,124,310 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto doggies are 10,000 procedurally designed NFTs in gif format with cute animation by top-notch artists and they can be minted by burning Doggy tokens. Each of the NFTs is unique with traits like dog breed, color, or accessories.Telegram”

