Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Increased to C$91.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DLMAF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Desjardins raised their target price on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.05.

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of DLMAF opened at $58.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.41. Dollarama has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $64.21.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

