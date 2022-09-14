Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$90.00 at Scotiabank

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$81.00 to C$90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.41.

Shares of DOL opened at C$77.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.80. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$53.39 and a 1 year high of C$83.44.

In related news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total value of C$133,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

