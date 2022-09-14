Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$91.00 at Desjardins

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DOL. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.41.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$77.14 on Monday. Dollarama has a one year low of C$53.39 and a one year high of C$83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

Dollarama Company Profile

In related news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total value of C$133,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

