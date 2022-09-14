Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$86.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.
DOL has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$76.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.41.
Dollarama Stock Down 2.3 %
DOL stock opened at C$77.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.80. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$53.39 and a 12 month high of C$83.44. The company has a market cap of C$22.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
