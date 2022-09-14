Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Purchases $135,288.83 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $135,288.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,279,388 shares in the company, valued at $163,889,507.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,619 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $140,822.16.

On Friday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,414 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $110,542.74.

On Monday, August 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,616 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.96.

On Friday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,546 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $147,867.54.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $154,700.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,900 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $151,965.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $147,600.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00.

Shares of DGICA opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $462.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.25 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 550.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 636.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Donegal Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new position in Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

