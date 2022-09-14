Donut Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. Donut has a total market cap of $165,997.47 and $96.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Donut has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 508.1% against the dollar and now trades at $599.17 or 0.02988519 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00827383 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020902 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The Reddit community for Donut is https://reddit.com/r/ethtrader. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader. Donut’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

