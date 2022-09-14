Donut Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. Donut has a total market cap of $165,997.47 and $96.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Donut has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 508.1% against the dollar and now trades at $599.17 or 0.02988519 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002374 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00827383 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020902 BTC.
Donut Profile
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The Reddit community for Donut is https://reddit.com/r/ethtrader. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader. Donut’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Donut Coin Trading
